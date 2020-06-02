151 Crandon Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Amazing unit 2/2 The EmeraldBay at Key Colony, gorgeous marble floors, amazing kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances, spectacular view, a world-class residential condominium community located on idyllic Key Biscayne, Florida. The Key, with its beautiful beaches and easy lifestyle, is a barrier island on the Atlantic, it is just 18 miles from Miami International Airport and just minutes away from exciting Miami and Miami Beach. Could be rented UNFURNISHED!.Could be rented for 6 months.