Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

151 Crandon Blvd

151 Crandon Boulevard · (786) 543-1300
Location

151 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Amazing unit 2/2 The EmeraldBay at Key Colony, gorgeous marble floors, amazing kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances, spectacular view, a world-class residential condominium community located on idyllic Key Biscayne, Florida. The Key, with its beautiful beaches and easy lifestyle, is a barrier island on the Atlantic, it is just 18 miles from Miami International Airport and just minutes away from exciting Miami and Miami Beach. Could be rented UNFURNISHED!.Could be rented for 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Crandon Blvd have any available units?
151 Crandon Blvd has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Crandon Blvd have?
Some of 151 Crandon Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Crandon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
151 Crandon Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Crandon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 151 Crandon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 151 Crandon Blvd offer parking?
No, 151 Crandon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 151 Crandon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Crandon Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Crandon Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 151 Crandon Blvd has a pool.
Does 151 Crandon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 151 Crandon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Crandon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Crandon Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Crandon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Crandon Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
