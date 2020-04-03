All apartments in Key Biscayne
Find more places like 141 Crandon Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Biscayne, FL
/
141 Crandon Blvd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

141 Crandon Blvd

141 Crandon Boulevard · (305) 509-9766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key Biscayne
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

141 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 345 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Completely remodeled and bright 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus Den. This spacious and modern fully furnished unit features custom made top of the line kitchen, bathrooms and closets. Porcelain tile and wood floors, high impact windows, laundry room and storage. It's a corner unit with views of the fountains & gardens, and comes with 1 parking space. The building offers resort style living, 12 tennis courts, pools, BBQ, playground, dog park, convenience store, beauty salon, restaurant, cafe and beach access with chair and umbrella service. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Crandon Blvd have any available units?
141 Crandon Blvd has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 141 Crandon Blvd have?
Some of 141 Crandon Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Crandon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
141 Crandon Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Crandon Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Crandon Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 141 Crandon Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 141 Crandon Blvd does offer parking.
Does 141 Crandon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Crandon Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Crandon Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 141 Crandon Blvd has a pool.
Does 141 Crandon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 141 Crandon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Crandon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Crandon Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Crandon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Crandon Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 141 Crandon Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 Bedrooms
Key Biscayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Biscayne Apartments with Garage
Key Biscayne Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FL
Miami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity