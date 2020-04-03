141 Crandon Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Completely remodeled and bright 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus Den. This spacious and modern fully furnished unit features custom made top of the line kitchen, bathrooms and closets. Porcelain tile and wood floors, high impact windows, laundry room and storage. It's a corner unit with views of the fountains & gardens, and comes with 1 parking space. The building offers resort style living, 12 tennis courts, pools, BBQ, playground, dog park, convenience store, beauty salon, restaurant, cafe and beach access with chair and umbrella service. A must see!