Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center car wash area concierge courtyard dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe trash valet

Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities, a convenient location and top-notch apartment rentals, The Sophia at Abacoa Apartments is an ideal community in the breezy town of Jupiter, FL, that youђll be proud to call home.Our unique one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature balconies and patios, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, garden/soaking tubs, and washers and dryers. If youђre seeking at-home entertainment, take advantage of our two swimming pools, fitness center, clubhouse, sand volleyball court, playground and billiards room. And donђt forget, here at The Sophia at Abacoa Apartments, your pets are welcome, too!