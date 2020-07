Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage trash valet yoga

Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located minutes from beaches and Harbourside Place shopping and dining. So whether you are seeking a new residence, looking to downsize, or alleviate the hassle of home maintenance, Riverwalk Pointe provides you with spacious floor plans and luxury amenities that will make you wonder if you're on vacation.To further enhance your living experience, Riverwalk Pointe also totes a brag-worthy event calendar with social gatherings that consist of activities like happy hours, exercise classes, breakfast Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, bingo, poker, card games, and so much more!