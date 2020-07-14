All apartments in Jupiter
901 Seafarer Circle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

901 Seafarer Circle

901 Seafarer Circle · (561) 339-1014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 Seafarer Circle, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
media room
tennis court
Waterfront 2BR + Bonus Room/Office, Condo overlooking Boat Marina Views! CONDO IS ALSO FOR SALE. NEWER BUILT EXTENDED BALCONY w/ Impact Glass Sliding Doors. NO PETS. 2nd floor condo Furnished or Unfurnished. Bonus Room/Den. Updated Wood Cabinets in Kitchen. New Air Conditioning, New Water Heater. Newer Appliances. Community Security Patrol, 4 Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Bocce & Full Service Boat Marina w/ Ocean Access. Walk to the Beach or Bike to Jupiter Beaches. Shopping Ctr & Restaurants. 10 min Walk to Bluffs Shopping Center with supermarket & restaurants. Less than 30 min drive to Palm Beach International Airport, Palm Beach Convention Ctr, Rosemary Square, Kravis Ctr for Performing Arts + Downtown WPB. 10 min drive to Harbourside Jupiter + Maltz Theater. Call for Youtube video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Seafarer Circle have any available units?
901 Seafarer Circle has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Seafarer Circle have?
Some of 901 Seafarer Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Seafarer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
901 Seafarer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Seafarer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 901 Seafarer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 901 Seafarer Circle offer parking?
No, 901 Seafarer Circle does not offer parking.
Does 901 Seafarer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Seafarer Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Seafarer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 901 Seafarer Circle has a pool.
Does 901 Seafarer Circle have accessible units?
No, 901 Seafarer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Seafarer Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Seafarer Circle has units with dishwashers.
