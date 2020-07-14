901 Seafarer Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court pool media room tennis court

Waterfront 2BR + Bonus Room/Office, Condo overlooking Boat Marina Views! CONDO IS ALSO FOR SALE. NEWER BUILT EXTENDED BALCONY w/ Impact Glass Sliding Doors. NO PETS. 2nd floor condo Furnished or Unfurnished. Bonus Room/Den. Updated Wood Cabinets in Kitchen. New Air Conditioning, New Water Heater. Newer Appliances. Community Security Patrol, 4 Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Bocce & Full Service Boat Marina w/ Ocean Access. Walk to the Beach or Bike to Jupiter Beaches. Shopping Ctr & Restaurants. 10 min Walk to Bluffs Shopping Center with supermarket & restaurants. Less than 30 min drive to Palm Beach International Airport, Palm Beach Convention Ctr, Rosemary Square, Kravis Ctr for Performing Arts + Downtown WPB. 10 min drive to Harbourside Jupiter + Maltz Theater. Call for Youtube video.