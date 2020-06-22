825 Center Street

Amenities

Fabulous neighborhood of Jupiter Plantaion. 2 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath, fenced patio (patio & balconies will be freshly painted). New hurricane accordion shutters. Carpets will be professional cleaned, will be freshly painted. Newer refrigerator & dryer. New washer, Air Conditioner & hot water heater. Tiled kitchen and the rest of downstairs is vinyl plank, bedrooms are carpeted along with staircase. Community sits on the Loxahatchee river and has a fishing pier and community pool with great views. Close to all the shopping of Publix grocery stores, specialty shops, Walmart, banks, and the great beaches of Jupiter and Jupiter Inlet, Movie theater, Harbourside community. Location, location!!