Jupiter, FL
825 Center Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:14 AM

825 Center Street

825 Center Street · (561) 632-6457
Location

825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL 33458

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 43c · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Fabulous neighborhood of Jupiter Plantaion. 2 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath, fenced patio (patio & balconies will be freshly painted). New hurricane accordion shutters. Carpets will be professional cleaned, will be freshly painted. Newer refrigerator & dryer. New washer, Air Conditioner & hot water heater. Tiled kitchen and the rest of downstairs is vinyl plank, bedrooms are carpeted along with staircase. Community sits on the Loxahatchee river and has a fishing pier and community pool with great views. Close to all the shopping of Publix grocery stores, specialty shops, Walmart, banks, and the great beaches of Jupiter and Jupiter Inlet, Movie theater, Harbourside community. Location, location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Center Street have any available units?
825 Center Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Center Street have?
Some of 825 Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 Center Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 825 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 825 Center Street offer parking?
No, 825 Center Street does not offer parking.
Does 825 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Center Street have a pool?
Yes, 825 Center Street has a pool.
Does 825 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 825 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Center Street has units with dishwashers.
