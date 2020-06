Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

776 Dakota Drive, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Annual Lease LOVELY 2 STORY END-UNIT 3/2.5 TOWNHOME WITH FRONT PORCH IN SOMERSET OF ABACOA. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WOOD CABINETRY, TILE FLOORING AND A TWO CAR GARAGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO GREAT SCHOOLS. RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDE A CLUBHOUSE, SWIMMING POOL, PLAYGROUND, MINI-GOLF COURT, BARBEQUE ,PICNIC AREA AND FITNESS CENTER. For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Keller Williams RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3566375 ]