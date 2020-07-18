All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

717 S Us Highway 1

717 US Route 1 · (561) 722-3618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

717 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL 33477

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 807 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Townhouse style 2 story unit with 2 master bedrooms! No carpet for better indoor air quality! Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, granite, pass thru to dining area. Views small lake/pond with fountain water feature. Zoned for all top rated public schools! Beautiful, heated community pool, lighted tennis & pickleball courts, clubhouse. Private path to Carlin Park West and to get your toes in the sand of the beautiful Atlantic Ocean beach! Easy access just across US 1 to Jupiter's Riverwalk and Harborside Shoppes & restaurants! Available annually; off season now or seasonally during 2021 season. 3 month minimum rental, nicely furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 S Us Highway 1 have any available units?
717 S Us Highway 1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 S Us Highway 1 have?
Some of 717 S Us Highway 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 S Us Highway 1 currently offering any rent specials?
717 S Us Highway 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 S Us Highway 1 pet-friendly?
No, 717 S Us Highway 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 717 S Us Highway 1 offer parking?
No, 717 S Us Highway 1 does not offer parking.
Does 717 S Us Highway 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 S Us Highway 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 S Us Highway 1 have a pool?
Yes, 717 S Us Highway 1 has a pool.
Does 717 S Us Highway 1 have accessible units?
No, 717 S Us Highway 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 S Us Highway 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 S Us Highway 1 has units with dishwashers.
