717 S Us Highway 1

Townhouse style 2 story unit with 2 master bedrooms! No carpet for better indoor air quality! Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, granite, pass thru to dining area. Views small lake/pond with fountain water feature. Zoned for all top rated public schools! Beautiful, heated community pool, lighted tennis & pickleball courts, clubhouse. Private path to Carlin Park West and to get your toes in the sand of the beautiful Atlantic Ocean beach! Easy access just across US 1 to Jupiter's Riverwalk and Harborside Shoppes & restaurants! Available annually; off season now or seasonally during 2021 season. 3 month minimum rental, nicely furnished!