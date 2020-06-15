All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 618 Ocean Dunes Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
618 Ocean Dunes Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

618 Ocean Dunes Circle

618 Ocean Dunes Circle · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

618 Ocean Dunes Circle, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Spend the winter in this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 level waterfront townhouse in the gated beach community of Ocean Dunes. Completely renovated with custom eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops, breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan offers water views of lake and fountains from most every room. The 2 master bedrooms feature en-suite baths and custom walk-in closets. Relax on the waterfront deck; grill dinner and enjoy the sunset over the lake. Fully stocked with everything you could possibly need to enjoy your winter vacation in paradise. Walk to Jupiter Beach, the Juno Pier and restaurants at the Bluffs Shopping Center. A fantastic vacation retreat. $4,500 in-season. Come live at the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Ocean Dunes Circle have any available units?
618 Ocean Dunes Circle has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Ocean Dunes Circle have?
Some of 618 Ocean Dunes Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Ocean Dunes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
618 Ocean Dunes Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Ocean Dunes Circle pet-friendly?
No, 618 Ocean Dunes Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 618 Ocean Dunes Circle offer parking?
No, 618 Ocean Dunes Circle does not offer parking.
Does 618 Ocean Dunes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 Ocean Dunes Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Ocean Dunes Circle have a pool?
No, 618 Ocean Dunes Circle does not have a pool.
Does 618 Ocean Dunes Circle have accessible units?
No, 618 Ocean Dunes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Ocean Dunes Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Ocean Dunes Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 618 Ocean Dunes Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with Parking
Jupiter Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Port St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity