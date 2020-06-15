618 Ocean Dunes Circle

Amenities

Spend the winter in this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 level waterfront townhouse in the gated beach community of Ocean Dunes. Completely renovated with custom eat-in kitchen featuring granite countertops, breakfast bar & stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan offers water views of lake and fountains from most every room. The 2 master bedrooms feature en-suite baths and custom walk-in closets. Relax on the waterfront deck; grill dinner and enjoy the sunset over the lake. Fully stocked with everything you could possibly need to enjoy your winter vacation in paradise. Walk to Jupiter Beach, the Juno Pier and restaurants at the Bluffs Shopping Center. A fantastic vacation retreat. $4,500 in-season. Come live at the beach!