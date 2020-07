Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this exceptional townhome for Rent in the heart of Jupiter with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage. painted with neutral colors, beautiful hardwood flooring on the second floor and crown molding thru-out. The kitchen has granite counters and 42 inch cabinets with ample storage and a breakfast area. This home was built in 2010 and feels like new! Ample parking in front on the street as well as a 2 car garage. Available 7/2/2020. Call today!