Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4812 S. Central Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease Absolutely stunning Chesapeake model completely remodeled and ready for new tenant...2 bedroom ( 1 upstairs, 1 down ), 2 bath, Loft, 2 balconies with sweeping greenway and garden views and a very rare covered parking space.....Brand new 20x20 Designer Tile entire 1st floor and New Carpeting on stairs and entire 2nd floor...New blinds, freshly painted, large storage space under stairs, glass top range and soaring 25 ft ceiing in living area...1 small pet considered on a case by case basis with reasonable non refundable pet deposit and reduced security deposit....come tour today as this exceptional home will not last long !!n For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Courtesy of Donahue RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3566371 ]