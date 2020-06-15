All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 4812 S. Central Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
4812 S. Central Blvd
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

4812 S. Central Blvd

4812 Central Boulevard · (561) 440-3830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4812 Central Boulevard, Jupiter, FL 33458
Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4812 S. Central Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease Absolutely stunning Chesapeake model completely remodeled and ready for new tenant...2 bedroom ( 1 upstairs, 1 down ), 2 bath, Loft, 2 balconies with sweeping greenway and garden views and a very rare covered parking space.....Brand new 20x20 Designer Tile entire 1st floor and New Carpeting on stairs and entire 2nd floor...New blinds, freshly painted, large storage space under stairs, glass top range and soaring 25 ft ceiing in living area...1 small pet considered on a case by case basis with reasonable non refundable pet deposit and reduced security deposit....come tour today as this exceptional home will not last long !!n For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Courtesy of Donahue RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3566371 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 S. Central Blvd have any available units?
4812 S. Central Blvd has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 S. Central Blvd have?
Some of 4812 S. Central Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 S. Central Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4812 S. Central Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 S. Central Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 S. Central Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4812 S. Central Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4812 S. Central Blvd does offer parking.
Does 4812 S. Central Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 S. Central Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 S. Central Blvd have a pool?
No, 4812 S. Central Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4812 S. Central Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4812 S. Central Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 S. Central Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4812 S. Central Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4812 S. Central Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with Parking
Jupiter Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Port St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity