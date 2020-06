Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool internet access

Great 1st Floor Unit on Gardenway area, near clubhouse and pool in heart of downtown Abacoa. Parking is adjacent to unit. Tenant pays water, sewer & electric. Cable & internet are provided by Assoc. & incl in rent. Water bill stays in Owners name per the association. Tenant pays $150 exit cleaning fee, taken from security. HOA application is $100 per person. Tenant to provide current credit report. Sorry no pets, this is a non-smoking property. Call Grace to show 561/309-8907