4320 Blowing Point Place

This is a must see!! Beautifully furnished 4bed/3 1/2 bath/2car garage Townhouse in the sought after community of Antigua. GOLF CART INCLUDED! Walk to Abacoa Town Center shops and restaurants, Roger Dean Stadium, Scripps, Max Planck & Abacoa Golf Course. Just three miles to the beautiful beaches of Jupiter. Available 4/1/20 - 10/31/20. 90 day minimum rental. 700+ credit score required. Owners suite on 1st floor not included. Tenant responsible for hurricane shutters (accordion). Cable, internet and water included. 1st $100 of electric included.