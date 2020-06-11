All apartments in Jupiter
4320 Blowing Point Place

Location

4320 Blowing Point Place, Jupiter, FL 33458
Antigua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This is a must see!! Beautifully furnished 4bed/3 1/2 bath/2car garage Townhouse in the sought after community of Antigua. GOLF CART INCLUDED! Walk to Abacoa Town Center shops and restaurants, Roger Dean Stadium, Scripps, Max Planck & Abacoa Golf Course. Just three miles to the beautiful beaches of Jupiter. Available 4/1/20 - 10/31/20. 90 day minimum rental. 700+ credit score required. Owners suite on 1st floor not included. Tenant responsible for hurricane shutters (accordion). Cable, internet and water included. 1st $100 of electric included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Blowing Point Place have any available units?
4320 Blowing Point Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Blowing Point Place have?
Some of 4320 Blowing Point Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Blowing Point Place currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Blowing Point Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Blowing Point Place pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Blowing Point Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 4320 Blowing Point Place offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Blowing Point Place does offer parking.
Does 4320 Blowing Point Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 Blowing Point Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Blowing Point Place have a pool?
No, 4320 Blowing Point Place does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Blowing Point Place have accessible units?
No, 4320 Blowing Point Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Blowing Point Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Blowing Point Place has units with dishwashers.
