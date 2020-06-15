4126 Oyster Pond Way

Amenities

MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS 3/3/1 END UNIT TOWNHOME. LIGHT AND BRIGHT AND PERFECTLY MAINTAINED, IT IS FRESHLY PAINTED, HAS NEW CARPET ON STAIRS, AND A NEW WASHER/DRYER. Downstairs is an en-suite bedroom perfect for your teenager or college student, visit in-laws, live-in nanny, personal office, or guest suite. The main level features two balconies, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry and guest bath. Stainless steel appliances, laminate and tile floors throughout. Upstairs are two large ensuite bedrooms awash in natural light. A green courtyard with gazebo creates a charming neighborhood gathering space. Credit and background check are required for tenant approval and will be paid for by the tenant. All utilities are also to be paid for by the tenant