Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

4126 Oyster Pond Way

4126 Oyster Pond Way · (561) 309-3042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4126 Oyster Pond Way, Jupiter, FL 33458
Antigua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2193 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
guest suite
MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS 3/3/1 END UNIT TOWNHOME. LIGHT AND BRIGHT AND PERFECTLY MAINTAINED, IT IS FRESHLY PAINTED, HAS NEW CARPET ON STAIRS, AND A NEW WASHER/DRYER. Downstairs is an en-suite bedroom perfect for your teenager or college student, visit in-laws, live-in nanny, personal office, or guest suite. The main level features two balconies, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry and guest bath. Stainless steel appliances, laminate and tile floors throughout. Upstairs are two large ensuite bedrooms awash in natural light. A green courtyard with gazebo creates a charming neighborhood gathering space. Credit and background check are required for tenant approval and will be paid for by the tenant. All utilities are also to be paid for by the tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Oyster Pond Way have any available units?
4126 Oyster Pond Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 Oyster Pond Way have?
Some of 4126 Oyster Pond Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 Oyster Pond Way currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Oyster Pond Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Oyster Pond Way pet-friendly?
No, 4126 Oyster Pond Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 4126 Oyster Pond Way offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Oyster Pond Way does offer parking.
Does 4126 Oyster Pond Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4126 Oyster Pond Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Oyster Pond Way have a pool?
No, 4126 Oyster Pond Way does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Oyster Pond Way have accessible units?
No, 4126 Oyster Pond Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Oyster Pond Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4126 Oyster Pond Way has units with dishwashers.
