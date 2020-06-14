All apartments in Jupiter
401 S Seas Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:54 PM

401 S Seas Drive

401 South Seas Drive · (561) 844-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 South Seas Drive, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Enjoy the amazing ocean views from you living room. kitchen. dining room, master bedroom and balcony. Not only does this unit overlook the ocean it overlooks an expansive lawn, swimming pool and club area. Updated kitchen, king bed in master, newer carpeting, freshly painted, tastefully decorate, large storage areas. Steps to Jupiter Beach and conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, fishing pier, walking and bicycle paths, nature preserves, parks and the famous Marine Life Center. Reserve now for the 2020-2021 season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 S Seas Drive have any available units?
401 S Seas Drive has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 S Seas Drive have?
Some of 401 S Seas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S Seas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
401 S Seas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S Seas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 401 S Seas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 401 S Seas Drive offer parking?
No, 401 S Seas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 401 S Seas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 S Seas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S Seas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 401 S Seas Drive has a pool.
Does 401 S Seas Drive have accessible units?
No, 401 S Seas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S Seas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 S Seas Drive has units with dishwashers.
