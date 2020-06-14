401 S Seas Drive

Amenities

Enjoy the amazing ocean views from you living room. kitchen. dining room, master bedroom and balcony. Not only does this unit overlook the ocean it overlooks an expansive lawn, swimming pool and club area. Updated kitchen, king bed in master, newer carpeting, freshly painted, tastefully decorate, large storage areas. Steps to Jupiter Beach and conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, fishing pier, walking and bicycle paths, nature preserves, parks and the famous Marine Life Center. Reserve now for the 2020-2021 season.