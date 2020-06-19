All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard

401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard · (561) 626-7000
Location

401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis. Gate access to Jupiter Beach. Includes, water, basic cable, wifi & sewer. $200 Exit Clean Fee. 13% tax on leases 6 months or less. $100 application fee per Adult not in same family paid to Ocean at the Jupiter Bluffs Condo Assoc. Tenant pays $500 Refundable Common Area Security Deposit to Ocean at the Jupiter Bluffs Condo Assoc. See Attached Documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard have any available units?
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard have?
Some of 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard offer parking?
No, 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard has a pool.
Does 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
