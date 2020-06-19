401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis. Gate access to Jupiter Beach. Includes, water, basic cable, wifi & sewer. $200 Exit Clean Fee. 13% tax on leases 6 months or less. $100 application fee per Adult not in same family paid to Ocean at the Jupiter Bluffs Condo Assoc. Tenant pays $500 Refundable Common Area Security Deposit to Ocean at the Jupiter Bluffs Condo Assoc. See Attached Documents.