Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautifully renovated and maintained, fully furnished, turnkey 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single family home on almost 1 acre lot with wide River views / ANNUAL RENT ONLY. Located on premium Loxahatchee River lot with new salt water pool, boat dock and lift. Large back yard and private dock perfect for boating and enjoying wide riverfront views. NO HOA or any restrictions. Trucks are allowed. Pets are allowed but must be approved by landlord. Landlord will lease furnished/unfurnished.