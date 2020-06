Amenities

Enjoy your winter vacation by the beach! Turn key residence available December 1 for season. Fantastic location! Take a walk to the beach, play tennis or relax by the pool. Owner went all out with renovating - new tile floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, new furniture and TVs, updated bathrooms, king size bed with new high end mattress in master, queen memory foam pull out couch in living room, queen in guest bedroom.