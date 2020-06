Amenities

Available for the 2020 off-season; April-Dec only, 181 day minimum. Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the seaside community of Ocean Parks. Relax on the large paver patio for dining and entertaining. Beautifully renovated condo with gorgeous kitchen, 3 updated baths, flat screen TV's, full size W/D; all the comforts of home. Come live at the beach!