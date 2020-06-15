All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:29 AM

275 Palm Avenue

275 Palm Avenue · (561) 744-8244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 Palm Avenue, Jupiter, FL 33477

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A302 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
media room
Available May 2 for Off-season in Paradise......Reach out with your wish list for paradise in Walk to the Beach location during this time period!!!Southeast exposure fully furnished condo in walk to beach, pool, shops, Harbourside Place...all of the lifestyle that Jupiter supplies along the beach strip. The Maltz Theater is 2 blocks distance. A State Park is a 10 minute bike ride east with fishing pier, waking paths and picnics areas. enjoy ''tropical Florida-Style'' restaurants on the nearby waterway with views of the famous Jupiter Lighthouse. Small dog permitted. No cats. Mandatory 13% sales tax on all leases 6 months or Less. Exit cleaning fee $175.00 & JLR Processing Fee of $75.00 required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Palm Avenue have any available units?
275 Palm Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Palm Avenue have?
Some of 275 Palm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
275 Palm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 Palm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 275 Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 275 Palm Avenue does offer parking.
Does 275 Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Palm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Palm Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 275 Palm Avenue has a pool.
Does 275 Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 275 Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 Palm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
