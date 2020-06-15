275 Palm Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool media room

Available May 2 for Off-season in Paradise......Reach out with your wish list for paradise in Walk to the Beach location during this time period!!!Southeast exposure fully furnished condo in walk to beach, pool, shops, Harbourside Place...all of the lifestyle that Jupiter supplies along the beach strip. The Maltz Theater is 2 blocks distance. A State Park is a 10 minute bike ride east with fishing pier, waking paths and picnics areas. enjoy ''tropical Florida-Style'' restaurants on the nearby waterway with views of the famous Jupiter Lighthouse. Small dog permitted. No cats. Mandatory 13% sales tax on all leases 6 months or Less. Exit cleaning fee $175.00 & JLR Processing Fee of $75.00 required.