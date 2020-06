Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area parking playground pool garage

GREAT QUIET LOCATION. WELL KEPT CONDO WITH LARGE ONE CAR GARAGE RIGHT BENEATH THE CONDO. BALCONY OVERLOOKS SCHOOL . GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN. TILE IN LIVING AREAS. CARPET IN BEDROOMS. GREAT CLOSETS. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT. WATER COMPANY DOESN'T BILL TENANT ONLY OWNER SO $56.93 TO BE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT PAYMENT.EXIT CLEANING FEE $250. BUILDING IS RIGHT ACROSS FROM POOL, PLAYGROUND AND CAR WASH. NO PETS, NO SMOKING.