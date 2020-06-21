All apartments in Jupiter
260 Bella Vista Court N
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:22 PM

260 Bella Vista Court N

260 Bella Vista Court North · (561) 373-2401
Location

260 Bella Vista Court North, Jupiter, FL 33477
Bella Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 60 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
racquetball court
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Rare Beach Condo available for annual furnished rental! Fantastic 2 story town home 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished turnkey available for an annual rental with breathtaking eastern views over Carlin Park across to 3 miles of glorious beaches. Awesome open loft on the 2nd floor of the town home overlooking Carlin Park's heart trail and lit tennis courts. . Enjoy the resort lifestyle community every day with heated 50x24 in-ground pool, 2 tennis courts, racquetball courts, boccee open air clubhouse. Close to dozens of shops and restaurants, and the Jupiter Inlet Community. #ComeJoinIUs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Bella Vista Court N have any available units?
260 Bella Vista Court N has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Bella Vista Court N have?
Some of 260 Bella Vista Court N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Bella Vista Court N currently offering any rent specials?
260 Bella Vista Court N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Bella Vista Court N pet-friendly?
No, 260 Bella Vista Court N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 260 Bella Vista Court N offer parking?
No, 260 Bella Vista Court N does not offer parking.
Does 260 Bella Vista Court N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Bella Vista Court N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Bella Vista Court N have a pool?
Yes, 260 Bella Vista Court N has a pool.
Does 260 Bella Vista Court N have accessible units?
No, 260 Bella Vista Court N does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Bella Vista Court N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Bella Vista Court N has units with dishwashers.
