260 Bella Vista Court N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool racquetball court tennis court

Rare Beach Condo available for annual furnished rental! Fantastic 2 story town home 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished turnkey available for an annual rental with breathtaking eastern views over Carlin Park across to 3 miles of glorious beaches. Awesome open loft on the 2nd floor of the town home overlooking Carlin Park's heart trail and lit tennis courts. . Enjoy the resort lifestyle community every day with heated 50x24 in-ground pool, 2 tennis courts, racquetball courts, boccee open air clubhouse. Close to dozens of shops and restaurants, and the Jupiter Inlet Community. #ComeJoinIUs