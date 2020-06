Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Quiet Corner unit, 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bathroom Town home. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops and wood floors. Two Large Master Bedrooms on the third floor with new vinyl flooring, 3rd Bedroom on the second floor with Balcony can be converted as an office. Walking distance to A Rated schools. Community Amenities Include; Pool, Fitness Center, mini golf course, Play & Picnic Areas.