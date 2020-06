Amenities

Lovely Furnished turn key rental located at the Bluffs River. This very private and secluded neighborhood has beautiful community pool and tennis courts steps from your home. Divosta Townhouse has 2 very large bedrooms 2 1/2 bath with private gated courtyard for entertaining and BBQ's. Walk or bike ride to the beach and shopping center. Located near all Jupiter has to offer shopping, restaurants, entertainment and less than 30 minutes to West Palm Beach Airport. Annual rental but Lanlord will consider 6 month rental at seasonal rates. Call for details.