in unit laundry dishwasher pool elevator tennis court ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool tennis court

Fabulous views of the intracoastal, updates, nicely furnished, large 2/2, close to pool, beach, tennis, shopping and dining. This Lovely Condo is Centrally Located and Minutes to Jupiter Inlet-Lighthouse, Juno Pier, recently opened Jupiter Harbourside Place and the Gardens Mall with Upscale Shopping, no lack of Entertainment and Fine Dining. Just minutes to Roger Dean Baseball Stadium and only a 20 minute drive to Downtown West Palm Beach and the Airport.