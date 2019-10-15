2124 21st Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to your perfect Jupiter retreat! Featuring the perfect peaceful location right near Jupiter's beaches, light & bright open living spaces with a modern kitchen, and an expansive outdoor patio, this stunning unit has just been renovated and is ready for you to enjoy its beauty! Enter the front gate to be impressed by the large private patio perfect for hosting guests, having barbecues or enjoying time outside! Make your way into the townhome to be greeted by a large, open living area and a contemporary kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, gorgeous dark cabinetry, tile backsplash, and bar space. The two spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor, each with a full bathroom. Both bedrooms feature ceiling fans, plentiful closet space, pristine bathrooms, and