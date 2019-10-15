All apartments in Jupiter
2124 21st Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

2124 21st Court

2124 21st Court · (561) 406-5228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2124 21st Court, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to your perfect Jupiter retreat! Featuring the perfect peaceful location right near Jupiter's beaches, light & bright open living spaces with a modern kitchen, and an expansive outdoor patio, this stunning unit has just been renovated and is ready for you to enjoy its beauty! Enter the front gate to be impressed by the large private patio perfect for hosting guests, having barbecues or enjoying time outside! Make your way into the townhome to be greeted by a large, open living area and a contemporary kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, gorgeous dark cabinetry, tile backsplash, and bar space. The two spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor, each with a full bathroom. Both bedrooms feature ceiling fans, plentiful closet space, pristine bathrooms, and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 21st Court have any available units?
2124 21st Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 21st Court have?
Some of 2124 21st Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 21st Court currently offering any rent specials?
2124 21st Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 21st Court pet-friendly?
No, 2124 21st Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 2124 21st Court offer parking?
No, 2124 21st Court does not offer parking.
Does 2124 21st Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2124 21st Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 21st Court have a pool?
No, 2124 21st Court does not have a pool.
Does 2124 21st Court have accessible units?
No, 2124 21st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 21st Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 21st Court has units with dishwashers.
