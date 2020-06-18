209 Diamante Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spectacular modern townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Great school zone. 1 1/2 miles from the Jupiter beaches. Volume ceiling, light and bright, finished beautifully in neutral colors. Large living area, gorgeous kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances including double ovens, granite counter-tops. First floor master suite features closet and a walk-in closet. Master suite bathroom with separate tub & shower. Second floor both bedrooms offer large walk-in closet. 2nd floor laundry room with loads of storage & loft area. The kitchen flows to the dining area, great room and extended covered patio with large & private backyard setting. Powder room and storage room on the first floor, great for family gathering and entertaining guests.