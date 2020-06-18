All apartments in Jupiter
Jupiter, FL
209 Diamante Way
209 Diamante Way

209 Diamante Way · No Longer Available
Location

209 Diamante Way, Jupiter, FL 33477

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular modern townhouse in a quiet neighborhood. Great school zone. 1 1/2 miles from the Jupiter beaches. Volume ceiling, light and bright, finished beautifully in neutral colors. Large living area, gorgeous kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances including double ovens, granite counter-tops. First floor master suite features closet and a walk-in closet. Master suite bathroom with separate tub & shower. Second floor both bedrooms offer large walk-in closet. 2nd floor laundry room with loads of storage & loft area. The kitchen flows to the dining area, great room and extended covered patio with large & private backyard setting. Powder room and storage room on the first floor, great for family gathering and entertaining guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Diamante Way have any available units?
209 Diamante Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jupiter, FL.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Diamante Way have?
Some of 209 Diamante Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Diamante Way currently offering any rent specials?
209 Diamante Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Diamante Way pet-friendly?
No, 209 Diamante Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 209 Diamante Way offer parking?
Yes, 209 Diamante Way does offer parking.
Does 209 Diamante Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Diamante Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Diamante Way have a pool?
No, 209 Diamante Way does not have a pool.
Does 209 Diamante Way have accessible units?
No, 209 Diamante Way does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Diamante Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Diamante Way has units with dishwashers.
