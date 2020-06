Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wake up everyday to the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean. This unique 3 BR 2.5 Bath, direct oceanfront just under 2100 square feet living surround with open views of the oceanfront in each room. Complete impact glass and beautiful renovations done throughout as well as the largest floor plan in the building! All this is close distance to Harbourside featuring pristine restaurants and entertainment. Within 20 minutes to Palm Beach International Airport and very close to Palm Beach Island. Condo also includes large air conditioned storage and 2 deeded spaces underground and 2 outside. Rare Direct Oceanfront available annually at 7,000 per month and offered at 6,000 per month during off-season. Call Jeff now to schedule your showing! Video tours available as well.