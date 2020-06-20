186 Botanica Drive

Amenities

THIS RENTAL IS FOR THE RETREAT UNIT ONLY! NO PETS. This large guest house/retreat is one of only a hand-full in the community and features large living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom set in picturesque Botanica. Separate entry from main house means you can come and go at your leisure. This rental does not include access to private pool on property, however the large community pool is a few minutes walk away. A short drive to Publix, Starbucks, the beach and located in the heart of Jupiter.