Jupiter, FL
186 Botanica Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:35 PM

186 Botanica Drive

186 Botanica Drive · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

186 Botanica Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Botanica

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

pool
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
THIS RENTAL IS FOR THE RETREAT UNIT ONLY! NO PETS. This large guest house/retreat is one of only a hand-full in the community and features large living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom set in picturesque Botanica. Separate entry from main house means you can come and go at your leisure. This rental does not include access to private pool on property, however the large community pool is a few minutes walk away. A short drive to Publix, Starbucks, the beach and located in the heart of Jupiter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Botanica Drive have any available units?
186 Botanica Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 186 Botanica Drive have?
Some of 186 Botanica Drive's amenities include pool, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 Botanica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
186 Botanica Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Botanica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 186 Botanica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 186 Botanica Drive offer parking?
No, 186 Botanica Drive does not offer parking.
Does 186 Botanica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 Botanica Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Botanica Drive have a pool?
Yes, 186 Botanica Drive has a pool.
Does 186 Botanica Drive have accessible units?
No, 186 Botanica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Botanica Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 186 Botanica Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
