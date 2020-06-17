1801 S Us Highway 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard pool

Conveniently located on US Hwy 1 and Ocean Way between Indiantown Road and the Bluffs Square, Oceanside Terrace Condo is a gated community surrounded by beautifully mature landscaping. These Jupiter villas feature vaulted ceilings, great rooms, pleasantly breezy patios, and bright living areas with more than enough space. The Master bath offers Roman tub and guest bath has courtyard entry to shower as you come home from your stroll to the nearby beach or the heated community swimming pool.World class restaurants and shopping is a brief drive away. These quad-style single level villas offer up to 1,100 square feet and feel even larger due to the vaulted ceilings in all rooms.Great 2/2 split bedrooms all on one floor. Large courtyard. No cats allowed. Dog OK under 20 lbs