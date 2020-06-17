All apartments in Jupiter
1801 S Us Highway 1

1801 US Route 1 · (561) 744-8244
Location

1801 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL 33477
Ocean Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6c · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
Conveniently located on US Hwy 1 and Ocean Way between Indiantown Road and the Bluffs Square, Oceanside Terrace Condo is a gated community surrounded by beautifully mature landscaping. These Jupiter villas feature vaulted ceilings, great rooms, pleasantly breezy patios, and bright living areas with more than enough space. The Master bath offers Roman tub and guest bath has courtyard entry to shower as you come home from your stroll to the nearby beach or the heated community swimming pool.World class restaurants and shopping is a brief drive away. These quad-style single level villas offer up to 1,100 square feet and feel even larger due to the vaulted ceilings in all rooms.Great 2/2 split bedrooms all on one floor. Large courtyard. No cats allowed. Dog OK under 20 lbs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

