Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful, furnished condo for rent in the heart of Abacoa. The highly sought after community of Somerset is close to everything! 10 mins to Beach. Wonderful restaurants, stores and schools. This 3 story condo is just steps away from the pool and fitness clubhouse. Condo can be rented for minimum of 7 months. One bedroom has new king bed. The other has a queen. Both suites have California closets and en suite baths. 1 car garage!