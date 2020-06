Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous townhouse, beautifully decorated by a well known designer. Spacious 3 bedroom with a private suite on top of the garage. Walking distance from community pool, fitness center and club house. Pet friendly community. Close to Scribbs Research in Florida. Close to Abacoa Golf Center. A few minutes away from Dean Stadium, 10 minutes away from Juno Beach and Jupiter Inlet. 30 minutes away from PBI airport and 1 hour from Fort Lauderdale airport.