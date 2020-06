Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This beautifully maintained T/H offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Enjoy entertaining on the private screened in patio. Beautiful hardwood floors through out the first floor, S/S appliances, Also has a 2 car garage with storage above. Rent includes cable and internet. Close to Roger Dean Stadium, Scripps, Max Planck, Downtown Abaaco, Alton shopping, restaurants, and the beach!