Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo Just Minutes from the Beach - Property Id: 313287



This newly renovated two bed two bath condo is your ideal beach house destination during your stay in Jupiter Fl. This unit is equipped with brand new appliances, flooring and furniture. It also has a large private outdoor area with a grill and cozy dining set. Just a 10 minute walk to the beach and a few minute drive from some of the best waterfront restaurants in Jupiter, this prime location is ideal for any and all vacationers. There are also two pools within the condo complex as well as a state of the art Tennis center. Please message me for details!



**The pictures do not reflex the brand new furniture that is currently being placed in the unit, if you are interested in this space please reach out and I will provide you with images of the place with the furniture. Once the place is fully furnished I will update!



** The price for this unit is $2600 for month to month rent (out of season) and for yearly rent. In season (October-March) The unit price will be $4600.00.

No Pets Allowed



