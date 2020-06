Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This perfect town house in Abacoa is freshly painted, professionally cleaned and move-in ready. This town home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, and an attached one car garage and is a close distance to the community pool. Known for its charming tree lined streets and a top-rated school district, Antigua is a short drive to downtown Abacoa, Roger Dean Stadium, the Gardens Mall, Juno Beach, Jupiter Medical Center and PBI Airport.