Amenities

garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 Bath single family home boasting LARGE bedrooms and grand living area that could be used as an office or entertainment area, 2 car garage on a quiet street in Jupiter Village. Near great shopping, restaurants, A+ rated schools, parks, public golf course. I95 and Turnpike is about 5-10 min away. Lawn maintenance, and HOA is included in rent.