Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill media room

Gorgeous unit in a peaceful neighborhood, tiled flooring, lots of natural lights from the sliding glass doors, the new kitchen has granite countertop and tiles backsplash, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, cozy garden walking distance to the beach and Jupiter hot spots: Lighthouse, Harbourside, Maltz Theater, shopping, watersports, and more. This is for $1650 for off-season (June-Dec. 1st) lease. This is a great deal and won't last long!