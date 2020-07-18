146 Hampton Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

This is a beautiful DiVosta built 1-story 3BR/2BA/2CG single family home in the highly desirable neighborhood in Jupiter. This home has a lot of natural light and an inviting openness with a neutral color scheme, large private backyard which is perfect for entertaining, central vacuum and so much more. The large master bedroom has two closets, master bath has a double vanity, separate shower, tub and a skylight for more natural light. Home is available for immediate occupancy. HOA provides maintenance of the front yard, irrigation, basic cable & internet. Tenant responsible for the lawn in the backyard. Tenant occupied until 08.15.2020 and available for move-in 09.01.2020