Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

146 Hampton Circle

146 Hampton Circle · (561) 768-3331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 Hampton Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458
Hamptons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This is a beautiful DiVosta built 1-story 3BR/2BA/2CG single family home in the highly desirable neighborhood in Jupiter. This home has a lot of natural light and an inviting openness with a neutral color scheme, large private backyard which is perfect for entertaining, central vacuum and so much more. The large master bedroom has two closets, master bath has a double vanity, separate shower, tub and a skylight for more natural light. Home is available for immediate occupancy. HOA provides maintenance of the front yard, irrigation, basic cable & internet. Tenant responsible for the lawn in the backyard. Tenant occupied until 08.15.2020 and available for move-in 09.01.2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Hampton Circle have any available units?
146 Hampton Circle has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 Hampton Circle have?
Some of 146 Hampton Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Hampton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
146 Hampton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Hampton Circle pet-friendly?
No, 146 Hampton Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 146 Hampton Circle offer parking?
Yes, 146 Hampton Circle offers parking.
Does 146 Hampton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 Hampton Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Hampton Circle have a pool?
No, 146 Hampton Circle does not have a pool.
Does 146 Hampton Circle have accessible units?
No, 146 Hampton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Hampton Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Hampton Circle has units with dishwashers.
