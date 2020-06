Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool courtyard microwave

Awesome tucked away beach location. Walk to Carlin Park and beach which is right behind the development. Across the street from US 1 you can also walk to Harbourside. Cute neighborhood with community pool and feeling of privacy. Big fenced courtyard and great spacious unit with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Landlords are looking for annual tenant that will make this place their home and maybe stay for a long time.