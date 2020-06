Amenities

Walk through at https://youtu.be/fgDLnUsivEQ 1 story FURNISHED ONLY villa with the largest floor plan in this 55 plus community and direct views of the Intracoastal Waterway from several rooms and the screened in patio. High ceilings and open floor plan in beautiful Mangrove Bay that includes community pool and fitness center. 1 Car garage with extra storage. This spacious villa is located on a quiet street on the Jupiter Riverwalk. Walk out your door and up the Intracoastal Waterway to shopping and dining. French doors off the living room invite you to the wrap around front patio for greeting friends and neighbors. Master bedroom has sliding glass doors to the back patio with great water views and passing boats. Available annually only.