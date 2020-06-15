All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 127 Sardinia Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
127 Sardinia Cir
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

127 Sardinia Cir

127 Sardinia Circle · (561) 312-7790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

127 Sardinia Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458
Tuscany

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautifully FURNISHED and decorated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Single Family Home is the perfect retreat for the most meticulous person. Constructed in 2003 by the renowned Divosta Company, this gorgeous home provides the open ambiance that everyone looks for in a home. The large kitchen opens to the great room and is separated by a large breakfast bar. This open living area provides a picture perfect setting for socializing with family and entertaining with friends. Expanding the spacious feeling of this home even further, are the high volume ceilings. The large great room provides great furnishings, a 42'' HD flat screen television, plenty of elegant lighting, and access to the screened lanai. Pet approval is at the sole discretion of the Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Sardinia Cir have any available units?
127 Sardinia Cir has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Sardinia Cir have?
Some of 127 Sardinia Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Sardinia Cir currently offering any rent specials?
127 Sardinia Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Sardinia Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Sardinia Cir is pet friendly.
Does 127 Sardinia Cir offer parking?
Yes, 127 Sardinia Cir does offer parking.
Does 127 Sardinia Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Sardinia Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Sardinia Cir have a pool?
No, 127 Sardinia Cir does not have a pool.
Does 127 Sardinia Cir have accessible units?
No, 127 Sardinia Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Sardinia Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Sardinia Cir has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 127 Sardinia Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with Parking
Jupiter Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Port St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity