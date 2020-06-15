127 Sardinia Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautifully FURNISHED and decorated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Single Family Home is the perfect retreat for the most meticulous person. Constructed in 2003 by the renowned Divosta Company, this gorgeous home provides the open ambiance that everyone looks for in a home. The large kitchen opens to the great room and is separated by a large breakfast bar. This open living area provides a picture perfect setting for socializing with family and entertaining with friends. Expanding the spacious feeling of this home even further, are the high volume ceilings. The large great room provides great furnishings, a 42'' HD flat screen television, plenty of elegant lighting, and access to the screened lanai. Pet approval is at the sole discretion of the Owner.