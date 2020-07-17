All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 118 Sweet Bay Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
118 Sweet Bay Circle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

118 Sweet Bay Circle

118 Sweet Bay Circle · (561) 722-3618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

118 Sweet Bay Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458
Newhaven at Abacoa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
Beautiful DiVosta built home in the heart of New Haven at Abacoa. The southern facing front patio overlooks a beautifully landscaped courtyard and is directly across from the community pool and clubhouse. At 2,595 living square feet, this spacious home features 4 beds, 3 baths plus a den. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level and granite countertops compliment this open kitchen/living space. The covered and screened back patio includes lush landscaping and a summer kitchen, perfect for entertaining. 5 min to 95, 10 minutes to the beach, and in the heart of Abacoa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Sweet Bay Circle have any available units?
118 Sweet Bay Circle has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Sweet Bay Circle have?
Some of 118 Sweet Bay Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Sweet Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
118 Sweet Bay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Sweet Bay Circle pet-friendly?
No, 118 Sweet Bay Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 118 Sweet Bay Circle offer parking?
No, 118 Sweet Bay Circle does not offer parking.
Does 118 Sweet Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Sweet Bay Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Sweet Bay Circle have a pool?
Yes, 118 Sweet Bay Circle has a pool.
Does 118 Sweet Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 118 Sweet Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Sweet Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Sweet Bay Circle has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 118 Sweet Bay Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconiesJupiter Dog Friendly Apartments
Jupiter Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity