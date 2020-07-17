118 Sweet Bay Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool

Beautiful DiVosta built home in the heart of New Haven at Abacoa. The southern facing front patio overlooks a beautifully landscaped courtyard and is directly across from the community pool and clubhouse. At 2,595 living square feet, this spacious home features 4 beds, 3 baths plus a den. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level and granite countertops compliment this open kitchen/living space. The covered and screened back patio includes lush landscaping and a summer kitchen, perfect for entertaining. 5 min to 95, 10 minutes to the beach, and in the heart of Abacoa.