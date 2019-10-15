1127 E Seminole Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool media room

6 Month 1 Day Min, while Governors Order is in Effect Walk to the Beach! Gated Community featuring Clubhouse with Pool. Furnished turnkey! Completely renovated and updated with all new appliances, and New Furniture! , Includes linens, washer & dryer kitchenware, coffeemaker, beach chairs Private backyard master bedroom with walk in closet. Spacious living and dining area for entertaining. 2nd Bedroom w WIC. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and park like setting with private trail to beach! One of Jupiter's prime location near the finest amenities all within walking distance, beach, restaurants, shops, cinema, bike paths, Maltz Theater and Harbourside. . Unit has two assigned parking spots for tenant use. TDT#000020074 BTR#2020125413