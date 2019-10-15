All apartments in Jupiter
1127 E Seminole Avenue

1127 East Seminole Street · (732) 718-5958
Location

1127 East Seminole Street, Jupiter, FL 33477
Bella Vista

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31b · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
media room
6 Month 1 Day Min, while Governors Order is in Effect Walk to the Beach! Gated Community featuring Clubhouse with Pool. Furnished turnkey! Completely renovated and updated with all new appliances, and New Furniture! , Includes linens, washer & dryer kitchenware, coffeemaker, beach chairs Private backyard master bedroom with walk in closet. Spacious living and dining area for entertaining. 2nd Bedroom w WIC. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and park like setting with private trail to beach! One of Jupiter's prime location near the finest amenities all within walking distance, beach, restaurants, shops, cinema, bike paths, Maltz Theater and Harbourside. . Unit has two assigned parking spots for tenant use. TDT#000020074 BTR#2020125413

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 E Seminole Avenue have any available units?
1127 E Seminole Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 E Seminole Avenue have?
Some of 1127 E Seminole Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 E Seminole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1127 E Seminole Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 E Seminole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1127 E Seminole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 1127 E Seminole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1127 E Seminole Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1127 E Seminole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 E Seminole Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 E Seminole Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1127 E Seminole Avenue has a pool.
Does 1127 E Seminole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1127 E Seminole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 E Seminole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 E Seminole Avenue has units with dishwashers.
