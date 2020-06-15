1102 Clubhouse Circle

Amenities

2020 off-season available October 1 - Nov 30, 2020 @ $2,000/mo and in-season Dec 2020- Apr 2021@$4,500 per/month. Minimum 90 days. Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this updated 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit condo on the 7th green at the Jupiter Dunes. Updated baths, large glass enclosed & screened lanai + 2 balconies overlooking the golf course and lake, fireplace & great golf views are but a dew of the additional features of this lovely golf-front residence. Jupiter Dunes offers a challenging 18 Hole, Par 3 course...open to the public...no tee times required. Walk to the beach, the Jupiter Inlet, golf and mini-golf plus numerous waterfront restaurants....all the best attractions Jupiter has to offer. Come live at the beach!