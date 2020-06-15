All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:07 PM

1102 Clubhouse Circle

1102 Clubhouse Circle · (561) 626-7000
Location

1102 Clubhouse Circle, Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Dunes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
2020 off-season available October 1 - Nov 30, 2020 @ $2,000/mo and in-season Dec 2020- Apr 2021@$4,500 per/month. Minimum 90 days. Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this updated 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit condo on the 7th green at the Jupiter Dunes. Updated baths, large glass enclosed & screened lanai + 2 balconies overlooking the golf course and lake, fireplace & great golf views are but a dew of the additional features of this lovely golf-front residence. Jupiter Dunes offers a challenging 18 Hole, Par 3 course...open to the public...no tee times required. Walk to the beach, the Jupiter Inlet, golf and mini-golf plus numerous waterfront restaurants....all the best attractions Jupiter has to offer. Come live at the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Clubhouse Circle have any available units?
1102 Clubhouse Circle has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Clubhouse Circle have?
Some of 1102 Clubhouse Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Clubhouse Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Clubhouse Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Clubhouse Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Clubhouse Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 1102 Clubhouse Circle offer parking?
No, 1102 Clubhouse Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Clubhouse Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 Clubhouse Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Clubhouse Circle have a pool?
No, 1102 Clubhouse Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Clubhouse Circle have accessible units?
No, 1102 Clubhouse Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Clubhouse Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Clubhouse Circle has units with dishwashers.
