Jupiter, FL
109 Rivinia Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

109 Rivinia Drive

109 Rivinia Drive · (561) 251-5296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Rivinia Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
San Palermo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1830 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Light, bright, and spacious, you'll love everything about this stunning lakefront townhome located in the desirable San Palermo community. Designer details in this open-concept home include gleaming ceramic tile, custom cabinetry, and updated fixtures and finishes throughout. Large open kitchen features seated bar and plenty of room for prep and storage. Laundry room with utility sink offers added convenience. Relax and restore in your roomy owner's suite featuring walk-in closet and en suite bath with double-sink vanity and separate tub and step-in shower. Outdoor spaces include covered terraces upstairs and down, along with a massive lanai offering plenty of room for outdoor seating, dining, and entertaining. Shaded double driveway and two-car garage. Close to dining, shopping, beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Rivinia Drive have any available units?
109 Rivinia Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Rivinia Drive have?
Some of 109 Rivinia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Rivinia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Rivinia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Rivinia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Rivinia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 109 Rivinia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Rivinia Drive does offer parking.
Does 109 Rivinia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Rivinia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Rivinia Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Rivinia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Rivinia Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Rivinia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Rivinia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Rivinia Drive has units with dishwashers.
