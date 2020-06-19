109 Rivinia Drive

Amenities

Light, bright, and spacious, you'll love everything about this stunning lakefront townhome located in the desirable San Palermo community. Designer details in this open-concept home include gleaming ceramic tile, custom cabinetry, and updated fixtures and finishes throughout. Large open kitchen features seated bar and plenty of room for prep and storage. Laundry room with utility sink offers added convenience. Relax and restore in your roomy owner's suite featuring walk-in closet and en suite bath with double-sink vanity and separate tub and step-in shower. Outdoor spaces include covered terraces upstairs and down, along with a massive lanai offering plenty of room for outdoor seating, dining, and entertaining. Shaded double driveway and two-car garage. Close to dining, shopping, beaches.