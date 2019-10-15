1071 Keystone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautifully renovated and convenient GROUND FLOOR unit... Located in the Indian Creek golf course community of Keystone. 2 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Baths with Golf Course views. Essentially a brand new unit, Won't Last! Kitchen updates includes white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. New A-C. Covered/screened Patio. Full size Washer/Dryer. Walk to the clubhouse and community pool. Close to shopping, dining, golf, parks and A-rated schools (fantastic school zone).