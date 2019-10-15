All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

1071 Keystone Drive

1071 Keystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1071 Keystone Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Indian Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautifully renovated and convenient GROUND FLOOR unit... Located in the Indian Creek golf course community of Keystone. 2 Bedrooms/ 2 Full Baths with Golf Course views. Essentially a brand new unit, Won't Last! Kitchen updates includes white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. New A-C. Covered/screened Patio. Full size Washer/Dryer. Walk to the clubhouse and community pool. Close to shopping, dining, golf, parks and A-rated schools (fantastic school zone).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1071 Keystone Drive have any available units?
1071 Keystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jupiter, FL.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 1071 Keystone Drive have?
Some of 1071 Keystone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1071 Keystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1071 Keystone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1071 Keystone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1071 Keystone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 1071 Keystone Drive offer parking?
No, 1071 Keystone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1071 Keystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1071 Keystone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1071 Keystone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1071 Keystone Drive has a pool.
Does 1071 Keystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1071 Keystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1071 Keystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1071 Keystone Drive has units with dishwashers.
