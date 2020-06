Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Great location in a desirable community of Canterbury. Furnished 3/2/1. Spotless unit, a 10 minutes away from the Roger Dean Stadium. 20 minutes to the PBI airport and 1 hour away from the Ft Lauderdale airport. Unit is in front of the community pool and exercise room. Beautiful area, side walks in front of a nice fountain, Fifteen minutes away from the beach. Nice restaurants and activities to do in Jupiter.Ten minutes away from the PBG mall.Close to highways.