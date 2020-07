Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully furnished updated end unit on the first floor. Open kitchen with granite counters, impact glass, nice size open balcony and tile floor throughout. Ocean is across just across the street. Owner will pay $500 community deposit. Don't miss out on this beauty! Complete impact glass. Close to Publix, shops and restaurants. Available for annual rental. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (EVEN ELECTRIC) MONTHLY.