1001 Seafarer Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry guest suite

Penthouse end unit completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus Den/Office & Laundry Room. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area, master bedroom and private guest suite. This one of a kind condo offers a gourmet kitchen, large island with Quartz countertop and a waterfall edge, stainless steel appliances, pot filler, and a microwave oven drawer. Wide plank hardwood flooring throughout, large custom walk in closet and tasteful detailed finishes throughout. This condo has incredible sweeping intracoastal & nature preserve views that make this private end unit a true rare Coastal Penthouse find!