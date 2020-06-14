All apartments in Jupiter
1001 Seafarer Circle

1001 Seafarer Circle · (561) 358-6001
Location

1001 Seafarer Circle, Jupiter, FL 33477
The Bluffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
guest suite
Penthouse end unit completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus Den/Office & Laundry Room. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area, master bedroom and private guest suite. This one of a kind condo offers a gourmet kitchen, large island with Quartz countertop and a waterfall edge, stainless steel appliances, pot filler, and a microwave oven drawer. Wide plank hardwood flooring throughout, large custom walk in closet and tasteful detailed finishes throughout. This condo has incredible sweeping intracoastal & nature preserve views that make this private end unit a true rare Coastal Penthouse find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Seafarer Circle have any available units?
1001 Seafarer Circle has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Seafarer Circle have?
Some of 1001 Seafarer Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Seafarer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Seafarer Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Seafarer Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Seafarer Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 1001 Seafarer Circle offer parking?
No, 1001 Seafarer Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Seafarer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Seafarer Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Seafarer Circle have a pool?
No, 1001 Seafarer Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Seafarer Circle have accessible units?
No, 1001 Seafarer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Seafarer Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Seafarer Circle has units with dishwashers.
