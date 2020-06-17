800 Ocean Drive

Amenities

Stunning direct oceanfront condo in the highly sought after Waterfront building on Juno Beach! Private elevator entry opens up to a custom Travertine marble foyer. Incredible ocean views and custom upgrades throughout the entire condo. Gorgeous kitchen with Viking cook-top, GE Monogram appliances, designer stainless hood fan and spectacular glass tile back-splash. Upgrades include Travertine marble flooring throughout, crown molding, sound system, wine cooler and bar, art lighting, water filtration system and plantation shutters. The over-sized balcony off the living room and master bedroom offer amazing ocean views and breezes. Building amenities include pool and spa, sauna, wine room, exercise facility and on site manager. Don't miss out on this beauty!