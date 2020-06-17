All apartments in Juno Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

800 Ocean Drive

800 Ocean Drive · (561) 401-1516
Location

800 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2318 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
wine room
Stunning direct oceanfront condo in the highly sought after Waterfront building on Juno Beach! Private elevator entry opens up to a custom Travertine marble foyer. Incredible ocean views and custom upgrades throughout the entire condo. Gorgeous kitchen with Viking cook-top, GE Monogram appliances, designer stainless hood fan and spectacular glass tile back-splash. Upgrades include Travertine marble flooring throughout, crown molding, sound system, wine cooler and bar, art lighting, water filtration system and plantation shutters. The over-sized balcony off the living room and master bedroom offer amazing ocean views and breezes. Building amenities include pool and spa, sauna, wine room, exercise facility and on site manager. Don't miss out on this beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Ocean Drive have any available units?
800 Ocean Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 800 Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 800 Ocean Drive offer parking?
No, 800 Ocean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 800 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 800 Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 800 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
